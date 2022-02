A semi truck tipped over during the Monday morning commute in Weston, Massachusetts, wedging its front under a low clearance bridge on Park Road.

The Weston Fire Department is at the scene and has closed off access to Park Road.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Park Rd is Closed due to this incident #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/qsfTrv8pYR — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) February 14, 2022