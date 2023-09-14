Sen. Mitt Romney leaves behind a legacy in Massachusetts and on the national stage

Utah senator and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney is stepping away from public service after a decades-long career in politics.

"I really don't want to be in an institution where people are saying, why is he still hanging around?" Romney said.

The 76-year-old will not seek reelection in 2024, citing a need for younger leadership and struggles he believes are creating divides within the Republican Party.

"Former President Trump said we should put aside the Constitution to reinstall him as president," remarked Romney, "There are some people who believe that, I believe they are sorely wrong."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Beyond his tenure in the United States Senate and the Massachusetts State House, Romney rose to national prominence in 2012 when he was named the Republican nominee for president. He would lose that election to President Barack Obama, who carried Massachusetts and the commonwealth's 11 electoral votes.

While Romney will be remembered for that defeat, Bay State Republicans say he made his mark while serving as governor of the state.

"He should be applauded for making sure there was legislative protections that exist at state and federal levels on pre-existing conditions," said former Gov. Jane Swift, "that's an extraordinary protection that my daughter Lauren and many other children and families are grateful for."

Swift also believes Romney deserves credit for serving as a moderate voice in the United States Senate.

"His willingness when he went to Washington to think independently and defend democracy," said Swift.

But former advisors to Romney point to some issues with the 76-year-old's time while serving the people of Massachusetts.

"People look at him as a failed experiment, he did a good job extending the era of moderate politics in Massachusetts," said Rob Gray, "But many voters feel he left too soon to run for president, unsuccessfully in 2012, ultimately that's his legacy."

Romney will remain in the Senate through January of 2025 and says he has no plans on endorsing any candidate to replace him.