Senator looking to document flooding damage in Rhode Island

A Rhode Island Senator will be touring multiple areas in Rhode Island damaged by flooding.

Senator Jack Reed will speak with community leaders and Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency officials before taking the tour on Friday, according to WJAR.

Reed's tour will include a stop in West Warwick and other areas impacted by the first snowfall of the year and heavy rains that caused flooding in the state.

As WJAR reports, the issue has been an ongoing one since rainfall in September also caused flooding in the area.

The senator is looking to document the damage caused by the storm and will be looking for federal funding to aid the state, as the RI congressional delegation was able to do after the flooding in September.