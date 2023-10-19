Seniors on Bourne football team recognize teachers with special jerseys

There’s a new tradition at Bourne High School. The football team’s seniors gave special jerseys Thursday to teachers who‘ve played special roles in their lives. For Ty Kelley, it was an easy choice: John McIntyre, his coach and a math teacher.

“It helps out a lot when you’re in a tough situation you can just come talk to him at any time. It’s not just about football either,” Kelley said.

Designed as a surprise, the four seniors made their way from classroom to classroom, interrupting some classes in the process. Aiden Crowley presented a jersey to music teacher Lisa Fournier, grateful for encouraging his love of music.

“She brought a new passion, a new way of life for me and I couldn’t be more grateful,” said Crowley.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Dom Cardozo told Dan Nault he appreciated everything he had done for him after finding the coach and special education teacher alone in his classroom.

“I’m surprised it’s not a tradition at other places. This is a great tradition. I hope our school keeps it up,” Nault said.

Cooper Gobeil paid homage to Andrew Arki, a health and wellness teacher and hockey coach.

”You can feel a deep connection when you walk in here and when you walk out, even outside of school, outside of class, you can know that you can always trust him. You can always go to him,” Gobeil said.

The teachers will now have to wear the jerseys at Friday’s homecoming game as part of this new tradition.