Serious Crash Causes Delays for Commuters in Braintree

An entire stretch of Route 3 northbound in Braintree, Massachusetts, was closed earlier Tuesday morning following a serious crash on the highway.

Two cars were involved in the crash, which occurred near Exit 40, according to Massachusetts State Police. One car caught on fire, police said.

Two people were transported to South Shore Hospital in neighboring Weymouth, police said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The crash caused serious delays before lanes were able to gradually reopen during the morning commute.