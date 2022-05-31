Local

Massachusetts

Serious Crash Causes Delays for Commuters in Braintree

No word on injuries was immediately available

By Jake Levin

An entire stretch of Route 3 northbound in Braintree, Massachusetts, was closed earlier Tuesday morning following a serious crash on the highway.

Two cars were involved in the crash, which occurred near Exit 40, according to Massachusetts State Police. One car caught on fire, police said.

Two people were transported to South Shore Hospital in neighboring Weymouth, police said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The crash caused serious delays before lanes were able to gradually reopen during the morning commute.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More local coverage

suffolk downs 2 hours ago

Fire Ravages Suffolk Downs Race Track

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

Fatal Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer in New Hampshire Under Investigation

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBraintreeroute 3commuter alertMassachusetts commuter alert
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us