Serious crash closes I-93 south in NH near Mass. border

A serious crash left a number of people injured on Interstate 93 in Salem, New Hampshire, closing the southbound side of the highway, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, how many vehicles were involved or the nature of the injuries.

State police didn't say where in Salem, which is just north of the Massachusetts border, the crash took place.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ I-93 Southbound in Salem; all lanes are currently closed due to a serious multiple vehicle crash with injuries. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. #NHSP #NHTraffic pic.twitter.com/oWLURdD9I4 — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 1, 2024

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.