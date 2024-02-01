car crash

Serious crash closes I-93 south in NH near Mass. border

State police didn't say where in Salem, which is just north of the Massachusetts border, the crash took place

Red light as you would see on an ambulance
Getty Images

A serious crash left a number of people injured on Interstate 93 in Salem, New Hampshire, closing the southbound side of the highway, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, how many vehicles were involved or the nature of the injuries.

State police didn't say where in Salem, which is just north of the Massachusetts border, the crash took place.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

car crash
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us