Serious crash closes Route 20 in Sudbury

A crash that caused serious injuries on U.S. Route 20 closed the highway in Sudbury, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Route 20 was closed on either side of the Sudbury/Marlborough line, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The crash took place near Wayside Inn Road.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash or how many people were hurt.

A truck had crashed into a utility pole on Wayside Inn Road. There appeared to be another crashed vehicle across Route 20.

Drivers were urged to expect delays; traffic had been detoured.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.