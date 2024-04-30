Sudbury

Serious crash closes Route 20 in Sudbury

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash or how many people were hurt

By Asher Klein

A crashed truck on U.S. Route 20 in Sudbury, Massachusetts, Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
A crash that caused serious injuries on U.S. Route 20 closed the highway in Sudbury, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Route 20 was closed on either side of the Sudbury/Marlborough line, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The crash took place near Wayside Inn Road.

A truck had crashed into a utility pole on Wayside Inn Road. There appeared to be another crashed vehicle across Route 20.

Drivers were urged to expect delays; traffic had been detoured.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

