2 Dead, 1 Hurt After Car Crashes Into House in Needham

Two people have died after a car crashed into a house Wednesday in Needham, Massachusetts.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Central Avenue. The mid-morning calm shattered when a silver BMW driven by an 89-year-old Needham man rammed into a house.

The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries. The car's two passengers, an 89-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman, both from Needham, were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

"I thought the car had hit our house," said neighbor Laurie Devries. "That's how loud the bang was."

The car came down the long, steep driveway from North Hill, an assisted living and nursing facility. The driver went across Central Avenue and into the house.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Traffic is being detoured away from the area.