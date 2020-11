Serious injuries have been reported as a result of a pedestrian crash in Milton, Massachusetts, state police reported Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Blue Hills Parkway at Eliot Street, police tweeted.

#MAtraffic pedestrian crash Blue Hills Parkway at Eliot Street in #Milton. Serious injuries reported. Road closures will remain for extended period pending crash investigation. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/c9j7oET4Sq — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 17, 2020

It's unclear how many people were injured.

Due to the crash investigation, police have temporarily closed area roads and are asking motorists to seek alternate routes.

No other information was available.