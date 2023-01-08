Serious Motorcycle Crash Closes Part of I-95 in Dedham for Hours

A motorcycle crash Saturday night in Dedham, Massachusetts, shut down parts of Interstate 95 for several hours.

Very little information was available but the Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed there was a motorcycle crash shortly before 7 p.m. on I-95 northbound before the University Avenue exit.

MassDOT said serious injuries were reported but did not elaborate on how many people may have been injured or what their condition was.

The left three lanes of I-95 were closed for more than three hours, with transportation officials saying delays were to be expected in the area.

All lanes were back open by 10:20 p.m.

Scene has since cleared. All lanes open https://t.co/BEi8b9rsUh — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 8, 2023

No other information was released Saturday night.