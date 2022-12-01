Shake Shack Opens at the Prudential Center in Boston on December 5

A growing chain of burger spots is on the verge of opening another outlet in the local area.

According to a press release, Shake Shack opens at the Prudential Center on Monday, Dec. 5, with this being its thirteenth location in Massachusetts and its fourth within the Boston city limits (the others being on Newbury Street, in the Seaport District, and in Downtown Crossing). The Pru location of the New York-based chain was first announced in June of this year and its opening comes on the heels of another new outlet debuting at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham in late October.

The website for Shake Shack can be found at shakeshack.com.

[Earlier Article]

Shake Shack, Cava Plan to Open at the Prudential Center