Shark Sightings Pile Up Off Coast of Cape Cod Saturday

More than a dozen confirmed shark sightings have been reported off the coast of Cape Cod on Saturday.

The majority of the 13 sightings so far, confirmed by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, have been along the Outer Cape near North Beach Island and Monomoy Island in Chatham. In addition, one shark was spotted off the coast of Provincetown.

Three sharks were confirmed to be a little too close for comfort from the shore line in Chatham, just 30 yards out, according to the conservancy. Several more were said to be about 100 yards off the coast.

The shark off the coast of Provincetown, a baby great white, was spotted during a whale watch.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Shark sightings have become more and more common in the waters off the Cape in recent summers as water temperatures rise in the northeast. Most sightings have occurred along the Outer Cape, from Chatham and up the shoreline along Nauset Beach and north towards Provincetown.