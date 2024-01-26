Sherborn

Sherborn rollover crash left person trapped in vehicle

A person has been taken by ambulance to a hospital after a rollover crash with an entrapment Friday evening in Sherborn, Massachusetts

NBC10 Boston

A person was hospitalized after being trapped in a vehicle that rolled over Friday in Sherborn, Massachusetts.

The crash happened on Western Avenue. Authorities say a person was freed from the wreckage and transported to a hospital by ambulance.

There was no immediate word on that person's condition, or whether any other people were injured.

Footage from the scene showed a vehicle with severe damage.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Sherborn
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us