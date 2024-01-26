Sherborn rollover crash left person trapped in vehicle

A person was hospitalized after being trapped in a vehicle that rolled over Friday in Sherborn, Massachusetts.
The crash happened on Western Avenue. Authorities say a person was freed from the wreckage and transported to a hospital by ambulance.
There was no immediate word on that person's condition, or whether any other people were injured.
Footage from the scene showed a vehicle with severe damage.
