Local

Maine

Sheriff Deputy Killed By Oncoming Car on Highway in Maine

The incident occurred along Route 3 in Trenton, Maine

By Jake Levin

police siren off during a religious demonstration in the street
Getty Images

A sheriff's deputy was struck and killed by an oncoming car as he assisted with an off-road vehicle along Route 3 in Maine, the Hancock County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

Deputy Luke Gross was responding to a scene along Route 3 in Trenton, Maine, when he was struck and injured, authorities said, later dying from his wounds.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Deputy Gross ended his watch protecting our great state, and his service and sacrifice will not be forgotten," Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. "On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend our condolences to his family, loved ones, and colleagues around the state."

Mills said that both the U.S. and Maine state flags will be lowered to half-staff on the day of Gross's service.

"May we always remember that our law enforcement officers are dedicated public servants who risk their own lives every day to protect the safety of Maine people," Mills said.

No further information on what led to the crash was immediately made available.

More New England coverage

lawrence 5 hours ago

2 Injured in Lawrence House Fire

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

Vehicle ID'd in Crash That Killed Retired NH Police Sgt.

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us