Sheriff Deputy Killed By Oncoming Car on Highway in Maine

A sheriff's deputy was struck and killed by an oncoming car as he assisted with an off-road vehicle along Route 3 in Maine, the Hancock County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

Deputy Luke Gross was responding to a scene along Route 3 in Trenton, Maine, when he was struck and injured, authorities said, later dying from his wounds.

"Deputy Gross ended his watch protecting our great state, and his service and sacrifice will not be forgotten," Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. "On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend our condolences to his family, loved ones, and colleagues around the state."

Mills said that both the U.S. and Maine state flags will be lowered to half-staff on the day of Gross's service.

"May we always remember that our law enforcement officers are dedicated public servants who risk their own lives every day to protect the safety of Maine people," Mills said.

No further information on what led to the crash was immediately made available.