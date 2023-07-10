Local

Brockton

Shooting outside Brockton courthouse injures at least 1

It wasn't immediately clear exactly how many people were wounded or what prompted the shooting

By Asher Klein

siren-generic-cc
NBC 4 New York

At least one person has been shot outside a courthouse in Brockton, Massachusetts, Monday, police said.

The injuries in the shooting outside Brockton District Court don't appear to be life-threatening, Brockton police said.

They didn't immediately have more information on the incident, including exactly how many people were wounded or what prompted the shooting.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Brocktonshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us