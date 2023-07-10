Shooting outside Brockton courthouse injures at least 1

At least one person has been shot outside a courthouse in Brockton, Massachusetts, Monday, police said.
The injuries in the shooting outside Brockton District Court don't appear to be life-threatening, Brockton police said.
They didn't immediately have more information on the incident, including exactly how many people were wounded or what prompted the shooting.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.