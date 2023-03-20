Shooting Reported in Maine's Boothbay Harbor

Multiple agencies responded Sunday afternoon to a shooting in Boothbay Harbor, Maine.

Lincoln County Sheriff deputies, Boothbay Harbor police officers, and the Maine State Police tactical team responded to reports of a shooting on Reed Road and found a man who had been shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex, NBC affiliate News Center Maine reports.

The victim was flown by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland via LifeFlight, News Center Maine said. There was no immediate update on his condition Sunday night.

According to News Center Maine, police were still on the scene as of 10 p.m. and a suspect was "believed to be contained."

Further details were not available.

Boothbay Harbor is a popular area for tourists during summer months.