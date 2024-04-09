Shooting severely injures NH man after argument over plowed snow, authorities say

A New Hampshire man is in intensive care after he was shot multiple times Thursday outside his home in Rochester.

Kyle Violette, 37, suffered injuries to several parts of his body, including his chest, stomach and face, according to his mother.

"He had a bullet that went through his lip," said Cyndi Glenn. "A round through his neck, and into his main artery, and ended up in his other cheek."

Glenn says she's not sure if her son will survive.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"It's awful for me as a mother," said Glenn. "Nothing that I'd wish on anybody."

According to court documents, her son was shot by 44-year-old Jason Levesque, his next-door neighbor.

Levesque had been plowing snow on Summer Street during last week's storm and told police Violette accused him of plowing snow onto his property, then threatened to kill him and his family.

"I heard six gunshots," said neighbor Maryah Laine. "We heard someone yelling a lot of expletives and another person yelling 'Call 911.'"

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect shooting the victim, who dropped to the ground before being shot five more times.

Levesque has been charged with multiple crimes, including attempted murder.

"I just hope and pray to God my son makes it through this, and I just hope justice is served," said Glenn. "To me, that's a cold-blooded killer, what he did to my son."

Violette has undergone multiple surgeries already. He's scheduled for a fifth surgery on Wednesday.

The suspect is being held without bail.