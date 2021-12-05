Local

Boston police

Shoplifter Stabs Liquor Store Clerk With Screwdriver: Boston Police

The clerk was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A clerk at a Boston liquor store was stabbed Sunday evening by a shoplifter, police said.

Boston police received a call around 6:40 p.m. for a stabbing at Savin Hill Wine and Spirits, located at 1051 Dorchester Avenue.

According to police, a shoplifter was in the process of stealing a bottle of alcohol when they were approached by the store clerk. The suspect then stabbed the clerk with a screwdriver, police said.

The clerk was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrest has been made, and police did not immediately release any other suspect information.

The liquor store has not released surveillance footage.

An investigation is ongoing.

