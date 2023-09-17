At least 5 people shot in Dorchester; child critically injured

At least five people were shot Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, including one person who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Boston police had limited information but confirmed they responded to 70 Ames Street for shots fired. Police initially said at least one person was shot, later saying at least five people had been shot and one victim was critically injured.

It was an incredibly active scene, with investigators going in and out of the Ames Street building, where yellow police tape blocked the entryway off.

Further details were not released. A press conference was expected to be held Sunday night, with statements from the police commissioner, mayor and district attorney. That can be viewed in the video player above.

An investigation is active and ongoing.