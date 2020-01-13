Local
Sign Welcoming People to Kennebunkport Has Been Found

The bridge is a popular spot for visitors and tourists to take photos, often with the sign in the background

Police in the Maine town of Kennebunkport say a sign welcoming people to the community has been found.

In a Monday Facebook post, police said the sign “was, unfortunately, taken by those who would rather take that which is not their own.”

On Friday police posted that the “Welcome to Kennebunkport” sign posted off the side of the Lanigan Bridge had gone missing.

The bridge is a popular spot for visitors and tourists to take photos, often with the sign in the background.

The sign is made of copper and aluminum and includes an image of the town's skyline. It will be put back up after a touch up.

