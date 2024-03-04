Vermont

Police searching for missing Vermont teen after vehicle is reported missing from home

State police received a call on Monday morning reporting a missing or stolen vehicle, and then called back later to report their 14-year-old daughter was also missing

By Marc Fortier

Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing early Monday morning.

State police said they received a call around 5 a.m. Monday reporting a missing or stolen vehicle from a residence in Walden, located in the northern part of the state. A short time later, the family notified state police that their 14-year-old daughter, Abigail Badore, was also missing from the home.

Abigail is described as 5'2", 155 pounds, with shoulder length light brown hair and brown eyes. The missing vehicle she might be with is a 2020 green Subaru Outback with Vermont license plate number KFG359.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Vermont State Police directly at 802-748-3111.

