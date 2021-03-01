Silver Alert Issued for Missing Maine Man

Police in Maine have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man they say has a life-threatening medical condition.
Mickey Moody Sr., a 66-year-old Lagrange man, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday.
Authorities say Moody was driving a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with a license plate reading "141XL" and a utility trailer in tow. He was heading in the direction of Orneville and Bradford, but police did not say exactly where he was spotted.
Moody is described as being a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 5'4 and 160 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 207-973-3700 Ext. 9.