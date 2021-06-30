Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Woman

Authorities in Maine have issued a Silver Alert for Elaine Cloutier, 81, of Abbot.

Cloutier was last seen at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Bates Road and Howard Siding Lane in Abbot, according to the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office and the Wardens Service .

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

She was wearing a white lace top, denim shorts and sneakers. She is 5'6", 110 lbs, with brown eyes and white hair.

Cloutier suffers from dementia and is known to wander, authorities said.

Anyone who sees Cloutier or has information is asked to call 911 or 207.564.3304 or 207.973.3700.