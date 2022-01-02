Local

Massachusetts State Police

Silver Alert Issued for Missing NH Woman Last Seen in Mass.

Glynis Lanzetta, 67, of Enfield, New Hampshire, was last seen on Saturday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Hadley Police

Massachusetts State Police are looking for a missing New Hampshire woman, who was last seen by her daughter on New Year's Day.

State police issued a Silver Alert on Sunday for Glynis Lanzetta, 67, of Enfield, New Hampshire.

According to state police, Lanzetta was last seen Saturday afternoon driving a green Subaru Forester with NH registration 3927494 on Rt. 9 in the area of West St., in Hadley, Massachusetts, heading in the direction of Northampton.

Hadley police said Lanzetta was last seen by her daughter around 2:30 p.m. Saturday and she was supposed to go home to Enfield.

Lanzetta was following her daughter to the Homewood Suites in Hadley, and then continued westbound. Hadley police say she has not been seen or heard from since, and she does not have her phone.

Anyone who sees Lanzetta or has information on her whereabouts is asked to please call Hadley police at 413-584-0883.

