Two Vermont residents were killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 89 in South Burlington.

Police say the crash happened on Saturday morning and killed 32-year-old Theodore Bowen of Essex Junction and 45-year-old passenger Mechelle Martin of Colchester.

WCAX-TV reports police say Bowen was driving north when his car struck a guardrail, veered into a median, rolled over and hit a tree. Police say the crash was still under investigation late Saturday.