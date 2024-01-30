Six arrested, including current and former Massachusetts State Police troopers, as part of bribery conspiracy scheme

Six people, including current and former Massachusetts State Police troopers, have been arrested as part of an alleged bribery conspiracy to give guaranteed passing scores to certain commercial driver's license applicants, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The agency announced the arrests in a social media post on Tuesday morning.

The announcement said that they will release details about the 74-count indictment at an 11 a.m. press conference in federal court in Boston.

#BREAKING US Attorney to host press conference TODAY (11am, Boston Federal Court) to announce arrests of six, including current and former MSP Troopers, charged in 74-count indictment w/ alleged bribery conspiracy to give guaranteed passing scores to certain CDL applicants — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) January 30, 2024

Though details have yet to be released, the scandal is yet another black eye on the agency, which has been embroiled in a series of scandals in recent years. The department was embroiled in an overtime scandal several years ago that ultimately led to the disbandment of Troop E. As many as 30 state police troopers were caught up in the investigation.