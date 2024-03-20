Small plane flipped over by wind gust at Portland airport

A small plane was flipped over by a wind gust Tuesday at an airport in Portland, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

The plane, a single-engine Cessna 172, was unoccupied at Portland International Jetport, when it was overturned by the wind just after 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The plane was manufactured in 2000 and is owned by Bridgewater State University, according to News Center Maine, citing the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft arrived to Portland just before noon from New Bedford, Massachusetts, News Center Maine reported.