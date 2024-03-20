Maine

Small plane flipped over by wind gust at Portland airport

The plane was manufactured in 2000 and is owned by Bridgewater State University, according to News Center Maine, citing the Federal Aviation Administration

By Staff Reports

News Center Maine

A small plane was flipped over by a wind gust Tuesday at an airport in Portland, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

The plane, a single-engine Cessna 172, was unoccupied at Portland International Jetport, when it was overturned by the wind just after 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The plane was manufactured in 2000 and is owned by Bridgewater State University, according to News Center Maine, citing the Federal Aviation Administration.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The aircraft arrived to Portland just before noon from New Bedford, Massachusetts, News Center Maine reported.

More Maine news

Lewiston, Maine mass shootings 18 hours ago

Bowling alley targeted in Lewiston shooting to reopen this spring, owners say

Maine Mar 18

Police investigating after body was found floating in Maine's Casco Bay

Maine Mar 8

Maine's Cole Brauer becomes first American woman to race sailboat alone and nonstop around world

This article tagged under:

MainePortland
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us