1 Dead, Several Hurt in Building Fire in New Bedford

One person has died in a building fire in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire was burning on Achusnet Avenue, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

One person died and at least five others were hospitalized, New Bedford's fire chief told a WJAR reporter at the scene.

New Bedford Fire Chief tells me:



1 fatality and at least 5 people have been transported to St. Luke’s hospital with various injuries @NBC10 — Molly Levine (@levine_on_scene) March 28, 2023

The blaze engulfed the top floors of a multi-story building, which Chief Scott Kruger described as a rooming house.

Multiple people hanging from windows needed to be rescued when firefighters arrived at the scene after being called about 3:15 p.m., Kruger said.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.