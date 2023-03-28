Local

New Bedford

1 Dead, Several Hurt in Building Fire in New Bedford

The blaze engulfed the top floors of a multi-story building, which Chief Scott Kruger described as a rooming house

By Asher Klein

Firefighters battle a blaze at a building in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

One person has died in a building fire in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire was burning on Achusnet Avenue, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

One person died and at least five others were hospitalized, New Bedford's fire chief told a WJAR reporter at the scene.

The blaze engulfed the top floors of a multi-story building, which Chief Scott Kruger described as a rooming house.

Multiple people hanging from windows needed to be rescued when firefighters arrived at the scene after being called about 3:15 p.m., Kruger said.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

New Bedfordfire
