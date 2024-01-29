Snowfall totals: How many inches did Massachusetts, NH get?

The Sunday-Monday snowstorm didn't bring as much accumulation as initially expected. But some areas of Massachusetts and New Hampshire still saw significant snowfall.

The jackpot areas were around 7-8 inches of snow, mostly in western Massachusetts and southern and central New Hampshire.

Here's a look at snowfall totals by city and town, according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Ashburnham: 7"

Ashby: 6.9"

Plainfield: 5.5"

Pepperell: 4.5"

Boylston: 4.2"

Fitchburg: 4.1"

Templeton: 4"

Hubbardston: 3.5"

Leominster: 3.5"

Worcester: 3.4"

Milford: 3.3"

Becket: 3"

Leicester: 2.8"

New Hampshire

Hooksett: 7"

Derry: 6.5"

Northwood: 6.1"

Freedom: 6.1"

New Ipswich: 6"

Manchester: 5.5"

Concord: 4.6"

Dover: 4"

Merrimack: 4"

Maine

New Gloucester: 6.9"

Limington: 5.5"

Baldwin: 5.4"

Bridgton: 3.5"

Pownal: 3.4"

Vermont

Athens: 5"

Brattleboro: 4"

Landgrove: 3.9"

Norwich: 2.9"

Barre: 2.8"

Connecticut

Barkhampstead Center: 3.5"

Winsted: 3.1"

Avon: 3"

Colebrook: 3"