Some areas of northern New England received up to a foot of snow overnight

Massachusetts saw a few snow squalls overnight, but other than that, most of the state saw only rain.
But some areas of northern New England saw up to a foot of snow, and another storm that could bring accumulating snow is headed our way this weekend.
Here's a look at some of the jackpot areas for snowfall, according to the National Weather Service:
Maine
Kingsbury: 12"
Brownville: 8"
Dover-Foxcroft: 7"
Cornville: 6.3"
Dallas: 5.8"
Livermore Falls: 5"
Otisfield: 3.5"
Bridgton: 2"
Vermont
Nashville: 8.4"
Underhill: 8.3"
Jericho: 6.8"
Maidstone: 5.7"
St. George: 4.6"
Richmond: 4.5"
North Calais: 4.3"
Calais: 4"
West Burke: 4"
Williston: 4"
Landgrove: 3.8"
Marshfield: 3.5"
West Hartford: 3.2"
Hinesburg: 2.9"
Wallingford: 2.5"
New Hampshire
Sugar Hill: 5.5"
Jefferson: 4.5"
Massachusetts
Savoy: 2.4"