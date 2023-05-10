Local

Some Market Basket Locations Experiencing Delays Processing Transactions

Market Basket says a service disruption by a third-party vendor has led to delays in transactions being processed at some stores

Market Basket said Wednesday afternoon that some of its locations are experiencing delays in processing transactions.

The supermarket chain says the issue was caused by a service disruption by a third-party vendor.

Market Basket did not say which locations were affected.

"Through the team working together, we are confident that all temporary disruptions will be resolved shortly, and we apologize for any inconvenience to our valued customers," Market Basket said in a statement.

No further information was immediately available.

