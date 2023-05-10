Some Market Basket Locations Experiencing Delays Processing Transactions

Market Basket said Wednesday afternoon that some of its locations are experiencing delays in processing transactions.

The supermarket chain says the issue was caused by a service disruption by a third-party vendor.

Market Basket did not say which locations were affected.

"Through the team working together, we are confident that all temporary disruptions will be resolved shortly, and we apologize for any inconvenience to our valued customers," Market Basket said in a statement.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.