Somerville Celebrates Vaccine Day With Free Mobile Clinics

All clinics are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

By Nia Hamm

Sunday is Somerville Vaccine Day. The city has set up three mobile clinics to administer free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 years of age or older.

All clinics are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The mobile clinics can be found at three different churches:

  • Holy Bible Baptist Church: 64 College Ave.
  • St. Anthony’s Parish: 12 Properzi Way
  • Brazilian Presbyterian Church: 212 School St.

 In addition to vaccines, the clinics are offering free food, music and gifts.

 All vaccinations are free and available to whomever needs them. Walk-ins are welcome.

Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian’s permission to receive the vaccine and children ages 12-15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

People who cannot attend Sunday’s clinics can get a free vaccine Monday-Friday at the Cambridge Health Alliance Vaccine Center in Somerville. CHA- is one of the Somerville Vaccine Day partners.

