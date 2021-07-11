Somerville Celebrates Vaccine Day With Free Mobile Clinics

Sunday is Somerville Vaccine Day. The city has set up three mobile clinics to administer free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 years of age or older.
All clinics are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The mobile clinics can be found at three different churches:
- Holy Bible Baptist Church: 64 College Ave.
- St. Anthony’s Parish: 12 Properzi Way
- Brazilian Presbyterian Church: 212 School St.
In addition to vaccines, the clinics are offering free food, music and gifts.
All vaccinations are free and available to whomever needs them. Walk-ins are welcome.
Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian’s permission to receive the vaccine and children ages 12-15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
People who cannot attend Sunday’s clinics can get a free vaccine Monday-Friday at the Cambridge Health Alliance Vaccine Center in Somerville. CHA- is one of the Somerville Vaccine Day partners.