South Boston Restaurants Excited for Return of St. Patrick's Day Festivities

St. Patrick's Day festivities are back on in South Boston after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, and big crowds are expected all the way through the parade Sunday.

"Tomorrow, we will be doing corned beef sliders," said Tina Lagadinos, manager of Publico Bistro in South Boston.

At the restaurant, the holiday means big business and a tip of the hat to traditions.

"It's a great day for business," said Lagadinos. "Especially the week leading up [to the parade]. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, it's great business, people come in, they brunch and so forth, the young college students come in and kind of celebrate."

The holiday a milestone as the city moves into another phase of the pandemic, with no protocols amid large celebrations.

"We're fortunate to just still be here," said Larry Jimerson, owner of Larry J's BBQ Cafe in the Seaport District.

Jimerson says he's lucky his business has survived coronavirus, and he's hoping St. Patrick's Day marks the beginning of a resurgence.

"I think anything that has to do with fun, sun, is good for us all, if it kicks off with more sun, no rain, winter is gone, we'll all be in good standing then," said Jimerson.

He hopes the St. Patrick's Day crowd will be hungry as revelers explore the nearby restaurants like his.

The boost in business will be good, but what he really needs is people to return to work.

"Businesses down at the Seaport, we're all waiting for corporate America to come back. When corporate America comes back, things will pick up for us all," he said.