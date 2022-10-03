Local

South Burlington

South Burlington, Vermont Homicide Possibly Connected to Another Murder, Police Say

Officers responded and found a male who had been shot on Williston Road Sunday night, who was later pronounced dead by South Burlington Fire Rescue

By Matt Fortin

Shutterstock

A homicide that happened Sunday night in South Burlington, Vermont, is under investigation by the detectives with the city's police department, who are coordinating with other agencies amid their probe, according to a news release.

The South Burlington Police Department responded Sunday night, just after 11, to a report of gunfire on the 1200 block of Williston Road, police said in the release.

Officers found a male who had been shot, who was later pronounced dead by South Burlington Fire Rescue, according to police.

Investigators have been working on talking to witnesses and collecting evidence. Detectives are coordinating with the Burlington Police Department as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives due to a possible connection to another homicide in Burlington.

The name of the person killed has not been released yet by authorities.

The investigation is still in early stages, police said, and more information will be announced as it continues.

