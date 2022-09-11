Sparks, Smoke at MBTA Station After Wiring Falls on Tracks; Green Line Service Stopped

Smoke and intense sparks were seen at the MBTA's Park Street Station in Boston Sunday after overhead wiring fell onto Green Line tracks near one of the platforms.

No one was hurt, the MBTA said, but Green Line service was suspended between Government Center and Kenmore Square, with shuttle buses replacing trolley service.

Video from riders waiting to board showed loud sparks spitting from the tracks, with customers running from a train.

The fallen wiring, just east of the station on the westbound track, didn't cause a fire, according to an MBTA representative. Red Line service at Park Street wasn't affected.