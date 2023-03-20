Speed Restrictions Linger on Sections of MBTA's Green, Red, Orange and Blue Lines

The full-line speed restriction on the MBTA's Green Line has been lifted, the transportation agency announced Sunday night, but smaller speed restrictions continue to impact the four main rapid transit lines in and around Boston.

Crews had been conducting work this weekend to identify 30 speed limit signs that needed to be relocated before the global speed restriction could be lifted.

COMMUTER UPDATE: Green Line global speed restrictions have been lifted…but block restrictions remain on ALL @MBTA lines. So you’ll still need to give yourself extra time for this morning’s commute. Details on @NBC10Boston & @NECN all morning. pic.twitter.com/FVbSTIBupk — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) March 20, 2023

Commuters Monday morning, though, will still likely want to allow some extra time to get into work. That's because targeted, block speed restrictions are still in effect on the Green, Red, Orange, Blue and Mattapan Lines.

There will still be delays for riders with targeted blocked speed restrictions in place.

The Green Line was the last line with those global speed restrictions in place, until they were finally lifted Sunday night.

Even though this is somewhat encouraging news, T riders say they’re still a little hesitant to trust that they’ll actually get to their destination on time.

“I did notice there were a good amount of delays,” Adrian Ciezobk said, who was visiting from Chicago.

Once again riders have to plan around the T, this time with Saint Paddy’s Day crowds and ongoing speed restrictions

“I'm just hoping for the best and hope that it quickens up eventually," T rider Anna Owolabi said.

Rail speeds were reduced on all T lines last Thursday based on findings by a Department of Public Utilities inspection on the Red Line earlier in the week. It found several issues that required immediate attention, including concerns with priority-one track conditions, electrical access boxes on the right of way and headlight operations within the tunnels, and missing or inconsistent documentation around which repairs were actually made.

The sudden announcement slowed trains systemwide. Global speed restrictions were lifted the next day for the Red, Blue, and Orange lines, but they remained on the Green Line and — until this Thursday — the Mattapan trolley.