St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day Breakfast Returns to Boston, Virtually

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, whose confirmation vote as US Labor Secretary is set for Monday, is set to appear at the event

Although the coronavirus pandemic has altered its usual format, the Boston St. Patrick's Day Breakfast returns Sunday in virtual form following a one-year absence.

State and local leaders, including outgoing Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, will meet Sunday morning via Zoom for the 2021 "bring your own breakfast" version of the event.

Walsh, whose confirmation vote as US Labor Secretary is set for Monday, highlights a group including of political figures in Massachusetts such as Gov. Charlie Baker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, US Reps. Stephen Lynch and Ayanna Presley, Attorney General Maura Healey and Senate President Karen Spilka.

State Sen. Nick Collins will host the event.

"I think the music is what’s going to keep us going, and light humor is important," Collins told POLITICO. "I'm sure everyone’s going to try to impress. That's the interesting part about this: You've got to get up to the plate, take a swing and the hope is you at least hit a double."

The annual breakfast tradition first began in Boston more than 100 years ago and was televised beginning in the 1970s.

