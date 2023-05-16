Local

downtown boston

Stabbing Under Investigation in Downtown Boston

As of Tuesday morning, Boston police said there still have not been any arrests

By Matt Fortin

boston police investigating a stabbing
NBC10 Boston

Boston police have launched an investigation into a stabbing that happened Monday night in the city's downtown.

The stabbing was reported just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Tremont Street and Winter Street — right in the heart of the city, near the Park Street MBTA station at the Boston Common.

The victim in the case had non-life threatening injuries, police said.

As of Tuesday morning, Boston police said that there still has not been an arrest, and that an investigation was ongoing.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Boston News

Logan International Airport 3 hours ago

TSA Piloting Facial Recognition at Over a Dozen Airports, Including Logan

dorchester 4 hours ago

10 Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Dorchester

This article tagged under:

downtown bostonBoston Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us