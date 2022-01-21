State Police Cruiser Struck by Drunk Driver in Taunton

A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was hit by a drunk driver in Taunton Thursday night.

A trooper was in the cruiser around 11 p.m. when he was struck. The trooper immediately called for help over his radio. Numerous agencies responded, including the Taunton Police and Fire Departments.

The driver, Saul Justa, 44 of Taunton, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol. A bail clerk ordered him released from custody on $100 cash bail. Justa is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Taunton District Court.

The trooper was taken to Morton Hospital via ambulance where he was treated for minor injuries. He was released before midnight. The Massachusetts State Police union is now reminding people about the dangers of driving under the influence.

"This incident yet again underscores the dangers of the job but also the immense risk that impaired drivers create on our roads. Our message is simple — DRIVE SOBER," the State Police Association of Massachusetts wrote on Facebook.

State Police Association of Massachusetts

No further information was immediately available.