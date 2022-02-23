Local

Marshfield

State Trooper Injured in Marshfield Crash With Impaired Driver

The driver, a Marshfield man in his late 20s, has been charged with operating under the influence

By Mary Markos and Jeff Saperstone

A Massachusetts State Police trooper is in the hospital after a head-on crash with a drunk driver overnight in Marshfield.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Standish Road, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said. The driver was arrested by Marshfield police on scene.  

The trooper, who has been with the H-Troop Detective Unit for over 10 years, was taken to South Shore Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is expected to recover.

The driver, a Marshfield man in his late 20s, has been charged with operating under the influence and other related charges. He was released a few hours later on $240 bail.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts, the union that represents state troopers, urged the public not to drink and drive in a Facebook post about the crash.

"Our thoughts this morning are with our Trooper, his wife, his young children and their family," the State Police Association of Massachusetts said. "This incident yet again reminds us of the dangers our members face daily while serving the Commonwealth."

No further information was immediately available.

