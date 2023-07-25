Suspect due in court after plumber is carjacked responding to online job listing

A carjacking suspect is expected in court on Tuesday, after police say a plumber had his car, wallet and phone stolen in Stoughton, Massachusetts, while responding to an online ad for work.

The suspect is due to appear in Boston Municipal Court at some point Tuesday.

The incident may have ended in Boston, but it all began shortly before 6 p.m. Monday in Stoughton. Officials there said that the carjacking victim is a man in his mid-40’s who responded to an online ad seeking a plumber near Halloran Park.

A carjacking in Stoughton led to an arrest in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood, authorities say.

When he arrived at the address he was given on Pierce Street in Stoughton — no one was home.

He called the person from the ad, and police said that moments later, a man showed up armed with a gun, threatened the victim, took his cellphone and wallet, and then sped off in his white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police said they were able to use tracking technology to locate the SUV in Boston — recovering the vehicle at Horadan Way and Cornelia Court in Mission Hill. Officers said one arrest was made, and they also recovered a gun.

The name of the suspect has not been publicly released yet.