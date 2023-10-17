Beacon Hill

Stricter penalties proposed for Mass. Move Over Law; hearing Tuesday

The law states that if it's safe to do so, drivers must move over a lane and slow down when approaching a stopped emergency or maintenance vehicle with flashing lights on

By Oscar Margain

Lawmakers in Massachusetts are expected to hold a hearing on Tuesday about proposed changes to the state's Move Over Law — a piece of legislation from 2009 designed to protect the lives of first responders.

As of now, the law says drivers who don't move over to another lane and slow down for the safety of emergency crews will be penalized with a $100 fine, but some police, fire and EMS crews say that's not enough.

They're pushing for stricter measures and harsher punishments, given that first responders have been injured and killed at traffic stops, crashes and crime scenes.

Meanwhile, Mass. legislators will also discuss a bill that would improve the benefits for law enforcement public safety employees whose careers are cut short after suffering critical injuries while on the job.

As it stands, they only earn a fraction of their base pay and are limited in how much they can earn at another job, while those who die in the line of duty get more benefits for their families, ensuring their financial security.

Advocates for the changes will be speaking out during news conferences on Tuesday morning.

