Student hurt in fall at Boston elementary school

A Boston elementary school student was sent to a hospital in a fall down stairs on Tuesday, according to the school district.

The incident at Blackstone Elementary School in the South End took place as the student returned from recess, according to a letter sent to the community by co-interim principals Omawali Stewart and Alaina Bearden. The student was taken to the school nurse, then to the hospital by their family.

Asked for informaiton, a representative for Boston Public Schools said the student fell down stairs, but didn't share more information.

The co-interim principals urged anyone who saw what happened and needs support to talk with the school's social worker. They also asked for anyone with suggestinons about keeping the school safe to share them.

"As you know, the Blackstone Elementary School, like all schools in the Boston Public Schools, focuses on fostering a safe environment for every member of our community," they said in the letter. "We always welcome your ideas and suggestions about how we can continually work towards achieving that vision."

The didn't share more information about the circumstances around the student's injury or their condition.