Local

racism

Students Urge Dartmouth to Take Down ‘Racist’ Weather Vane

The copper weather vane depicts college founder Eleazar Wheelock sitting before a Native American who is smoking a long pipe.

Sexual Misconduct Dartmouth
Charles Krupa/AP, File

Students and alumni are asking Dartmouth College to take down a campus weather vane that critics say includes a racist depiction of a Native American.

The copper weather vane, which sits atop the school's main library, depicts college founder Eleazar Wheelock sitting before a Native American who is smoking a long pipe.

Behind Wheelock is a pine tree and a barrel that some believe represents a keg of rum. The Valley News reports that a Native American student group at Dartmouth called the fixture racist and demeaning, saying it's a "patronizing and stereotypical depiction of Native peoples."

Local

#FitForTheFrontLine May 22

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

Weather 30 mins ago

Here’s When We Could Reach 90 Degrees In New England

Dartmouth spokeswoman Diana Lawrence told The Valley News that officials understand and respect the community's position and "will determine what is the most appropriate action."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

racismdartmouth collegeNative Americanpipeweathervane
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us