Students Urge Dartmouth to Take Down ‘Racist’ Weather Vane

Students and alumni are asking Dartmouth College to take down a campus weather vane that critics say includes a racist depiction of a Native American.

The copper weather vane, which sits atop the school's main library, depicts college founder Eleazar Wheelock sitting before a Native American who is smoking a long pipe.

Behind Wheelock is a pine tree and a barrel that some believe represents a keg of rum. The Valley News reports that a Native American student group at Dartmouth called the fixture racist and demeaning, saying it's a "patronizing and stereotypical depiction of Native peoples."

Dartmouth spokeswoman Diana Lawrence told The Valley News that officials understand and respect the community's position and "will determine what is the most appropriate action."