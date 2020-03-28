Local
Suffolk Downs Becomes Coronavirus Testing Site for First Responders

A testing site dedicated only to Boston's first responders opened at Suffolk Downs Saturday.

A COVID-19 testing site dedicated only to Boston's first responders opened Saturday at Suffolk Downs in East Boston.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the designated site to test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in a press conference on Friday. Walsh is expected to visit the site on Saturday.

"This is an important step to keeping our first responders safe and healthy and we have to do that because our first responders are our front-line folks," Walsh said on Friday.

Multiple Boston firefighters, eight city police officers and at least one EMT have all tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Additionally, more than 150 employees of Boston area hospitals have tested positive as the crisis continues to deepen.

