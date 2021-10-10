Local

Maine

Sugarloaf Ski Lodge, Church Join List of Maine's Endangered Historic Places

"Advocating for the preservation of historic buildings requires an understanding that our work does not happen overnight and often times necessitates a long-term commitment," said the executive director of Maine Preservation

Sugarloaf Summit Lodge
Courtesy of New England Ski History

Maine Preservation has added a historic church and a shuttered ski lodge to its list of most endangered historic places in the state.

New entries on the nonprofit organization's annual list, released Thursday, included First Congregational Church in East Machias and the Sugarloaf Summit Lodge in Carrabassett Valley.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The hexagonal Summit Lodge atop Sugarloaf Mountain dates to the 1960s and stood at the terminus of the now-defunct gondola lift. It was open to Appalachian Trail backpackers before it closed altogether in 2009.

McCurdy's Smokehouse in Lubec, the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick and the Kennebec Arsenal in Augusta remain on the list, which marked its 25th anniversary.

Local

Gillette Stadium 50 mins ago

Gillette Stadium Hosting Its 2nd ‘Magic of Lights' Drive-Thru Holiday Show in 2021

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

69-Year-Old Diver Dies in Lake Winnipesaukee

"Advocating for the preservation of historic buildings requires an understanding that our work does not happen overnight and often times necessitates a long-term commitment," said Tara Kelly, executive director of Maine Preservation.

Maine Preservation does list some success stories that have been helped by the organization's work, including Saco Mill No. 4 and the Wood Island Life Saving Station at Kittery Point.

Forbes Travel Guide awards 2 New England resorts 5 Stars ⭐️ Ocean House RI Weekapaug Inn + Best Places to Ski this Week Nashoba Valley Ski Area, Bretton Woods, Stowe Mountain Resort, & Sugarloaf Mountain. Hosted by: Derek Zagami & Anna Rossi
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineFirst Congregational Churchsugarloaf ski resortSummit LodgeEast Machias
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us