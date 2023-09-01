Labor Day Weekend

Sumner Tunnel reopens after 58-day closure

Boston's Sumner Tunnel closed July 5 for repair work and impacted traffic in and around the city

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

The light at the end of the tunnel is here.

Closed since July 5, Boston's Sumner Tunnel reopened at 1:14 a.m. Friday ahead of Labor Day weekend.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation called the project "a $160 million investment in the Commonwealth's infrastructure."

Workers removed the suspended ceiling to make way for over 700 concrete arches, MassDOT said. The project also saw fireproof wallboard installed through the tunnel's entire length, with more than 500 new light fixtures were installed.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"I want to thank the residents and travelers who have been impacted by this project for their patience as we complete this critical work," Transportation Secretary and MassDOT CEO Gina Fiandaca said in a statement Thursday before the tunnel's reopening. "Since July 5th, our crews have worked around the clock on this project. The women and men of MassDOT set the example and managed the most impactful infrastructure project the Commonwealth has seen in a decade. I'm proud of the safe, on-time work they accomplished."

Gov. Maura Healey visited the tunnel this week with Fiandaca to see the changes made.

The closure has affected traffic in and around the city for much of the summer.

Local

allston 4 mins ago

‘Allston Christmas' in full swing as Boston's biggest moving day arrives

forecast 1 hour ago

80-degree temperatures, sunshine expected over Labor Day Weekend

Beginning at 5 a.m. Friday, MassDOT will shut down scheduled, non-emergency construction outside of fixed work zones for the Labor Day travel period.

Crews will be deploying the HOV lane on Interstate 93 between Boston and Quincy earlier than normal — starting at 2 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. on Friday. Those times are in line with what travel experts anticipate to be the busiest travel times ahead of the holiday weekend.

Friday traffic, though, is expected to be more spread out — basically from 11a.m. to 9 p.m., there will likely be higher than normal traffic volume on the roads.

This article tagged under:

Labor Day WeekendMassachusettsBostonSumner Tunnel
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us