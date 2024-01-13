Brockton

Surveillance video shows deadly shooting inside Brockton hibachi restaurant

The man who died from his injuries after being shot at Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in Brockton, Massachusetts, has been identified as 22-year-old Joe Araujo; no arrests have been announced

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Warning: Footage may be disturbing for some viewers

Authorities released surveillance video on Saturday that shows a deadly shooting inside a hibachi restaurant in Brockton, Massachusetts, the night prior.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office shared the video with a warning for graphic content, saying it shows children and families eating dinner before a brazen gunman entered Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet and killed a 22-year-old man.

Police said Friday that officers responded to the Crescent Street restaurant around 7:25 p.m. and found one victim with life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A person is dead after a shooting inside a restaurant Friday evening.

The victim was identified on Saturday as Joe Araujo, of Brockton. The district attorney's office said Araujo appears to be have been targeted, adding that this was not a random act of violence.

Witnesses told NBC10 Boston on Friday that a man with a mask walked in and opened fire on someone inside the restaurant. Araujo was the only person injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been announced. An investigation is ongoing.

