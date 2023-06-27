Suspect in Newton triple murder expected in court Tuesday

The 41-year-old man charged in the triple murder that rocked the Newton, Massachusetts, community Sunday morning is due in court on Tuesday, as the city grapples with what has been described as a "terrible tragedy."

Christopher Ferguson was identified as the suspect by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan during a news conference Monday night, where she explained that he currently faces one murder charge, as well burglary and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Additional charges are expected, once autopsies on the three victims have been completed.

A husband, a wife and her mother are being mourned a day after their deaths, and a suspect has been charged with murder.

Two of the victims — Jill and Bruno D'Amore — were supposed to be renewing their wedding vows for their 50th anniversary Monday morning at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church. The third victim was Jill's mother, Lucia Arpino.

The three victims in this case were found by a close friend and neighbor, who called 911 at around 10:15 Sunday morning. Responding officers found the three dead inside their home on Broadway Street in the Nonantum village of Newton, having apparently suffered from blunt force trauma and stab wounds, according to authorities.

Law enforcement also noted signs of forced entry.

Ferguson, who has been in the hospital since Sunday, was arrested after forensic analysis of ceramic tile outside the bedroom showed bloody prints of bare feet, according to prosecutors. The footprints led authorities to arrest Ferguson, who was identified after being seen in surveillance footage walking shirtless with no shoes and "what appeared to be a staggering gait" on Albermarle Road, less than a mile from the crime scene and about 100 yards from his own home on Washington Street, according to Ryan.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Monday that an arrest had been made after the deaths of three people Sunday in Newton, Massachusetts.

Investigators had said they believed the attack on the family was random. Monday night Ryan said with a suspect in custody, that still appears to be the case.

A letter from family members, sent out by the Sacred Heart and Our Lady's Collaborative, described the victims as an integral part of the church community and longtime members.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share that the terrible tragedy that happened yesterday in Newton hit very close to home…impacting our faith community and our own family," read a letter the church shared from two people who work there, who identified themselves as the cousins of the D'Amores and niece and nephew of Arpino.

Investigators have said they believe the three victims - a couple in their 70s and the wife's mother, were killed in what appears to be a random attack.

Jill was described as spending "endless hours in the care of our church," gardening and managing the grounds and other beautification. Bruce was said to be known for his "big voice and his exuberant personality," especially when he stood in as chef flipping burgers at the parish picnic.

According to the church, the D'Amores leave behind three children and five grandchildren.

"Wonderful, salt of the earth people, you know that when bad things happen to good people, this is a really really good people, salt of the earth," said Father Dan Riley in an interview with NBC10 Boston.

The church is set to hold a memorial Mass on Tuesday night.

Ferguson, meanwhile, remains hospitalized and is undergoing a mental health evaluation. He is expected to be arraigned at Newton District Court Tuesday.