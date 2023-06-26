Apparent triple murder in Newton sparks elevated police presence amid search for killer

After an apparent triple murder at a home in Newton, Massachusetts, additional police have been patrolling overnight, as local authorities urge the public to exercise vigilance amid a search for whoever is responsible for the killings.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan — who could not recall any other triple murder in Newton's history — said that two of the three victims were celebrating a 50th wedding anniversary over the weekend, and were expected in church on Sunday morning.

"As you can imagine, this would be tragic on any day, to have family gathered for this kind of a celebration makes it particularly tragic," Ryan said during a news conference on Sunday evening.

Authorities are concerned after three people are dead in what appears to be a random attack.

Police called to Broadway Street in Newton

During Sunday evening's news conference, Ryan said that a person known to the victims in the case called 911 at around 10:14 a.m., reporting that the three elderly residents of the Broadway Street home appeared to be dead inside. Responding authorities confirmed that, saying that they appeared to be victims of stab wounds and blunt force trauma, Ryan said.

Police also found signs of forced entry into the home, according to a preliminary investigation.

Ryan, along with Newton Police Chief John Carmichael, noted that the investigation was in its early stages and very much active.

"We are obviously very concerned with such a violent crime taking place in our city," Chief Carmichael said Sunday evening. "We do plan on having some extra patrols out there throughout the night. We’re going to use a lot of our own resources — extra officers being called in, extra dispatchers brought into the dispatch center."

An investigation is underway and police are searching for the person or people who may be involved.

Attempted break-in nearby

Although authorities aren't yet sure if it is related, but they noted another incident that is being investigated for a potential link to the triple murder in Newton's Nonantum village.

Just before 7 a.m. Sunday, police were called about a reported attempted break-in at a home on Brookside Avenue, which is about a half mile away from the triple murder scene, according to the DA. The attempted break-in happened around 5:45 a.m., but the residents didn't call police until about an hour later after, DA Ryan said.

"They did not think there was any problem, they heard something, there didn't seem to be a problem," Ryan said. "Later on they discovered there was an issue."

'Remain vigilant'

Authorities urged for the public to be on alert amid the search for whoever is responsible for the triple murder, especially those in the Nonantum and Newtonville villages of Newton.

"Additionally we are asking residents of the Nonantum and Newtonville are to check any video they may have on their home, any Ring doorbell, Nest," Ryan said. "We really need the public’s help."

Ryan was asked by news media if the triple murder was believed to be random.

"We have no reason at this point to believe there is a connection, that’s why we are concerned particularly about the safety issue," she responded.

All three victims were confirmed to be family members. They have not been identified by police.